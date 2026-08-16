Partner

Glaser Weil

Ranked Tier 1 in Legal 500’s U.S. Elite rankings for Corporate and M&A in Los Angeles, Chris Manderson is a partner at Glaser Weil advising public and private companies, private equity funds and founders across mergers and acquisitions, financings and restructurings. He represented California Electronic Asset Recovery in its 2025 sale to Ancor Capital Partners and advised Miso Robotics on a multi-million-dollar strategic investment from Ecolab Inc. Manderson also counseled Vebu Inc. on its strategic investment from Chipotle Inc. supporting development of the “Autocado” automated avocado preparation system. He continues to advise Upwell Water LLC and Elah Holdings on water infrastructure investments and NOL preservation strategies. He is a member of the Association for Corporate Growth and was named among California’s Top 100 Lawyers by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

