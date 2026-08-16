Partner & Chair of the Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practice

Russ August & Kabat

Christine Shin is partner and chair of the mergers & acquisitions and private equity practice at Russ August & Kabat, where she built the firm’s M&A group from the ground up over an eight-year tenure. She has represented sellers ranging from small family-owned businesses to large corporations and in 2026 served as lead M&A counsel to Hydraulics International in its sale to Arcline Investment Management. Shin’s practice was nominated for Deal of the Year for representing Astrana Health in its acquisition of Prospect Health. She serves as a board member of Praxis LLC and sits on the leadership committee of Visionary Women, building her reputation across Southern California as a trusted advocate for individual sellers negotiating against billion-dollar private equity funds.