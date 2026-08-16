Christopher J. Wu

Partner

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Advising Xerox Holdings Corporation on the formation of a $450-million joint venture with TPG Credit to manage and monetize Xerox’s intellectual property assets, Christopher Wu is a transactional partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s Los Angeles office representing private equity sponsors on leveraged buyouts, growth equity investments and divestitures. He serves Kirkland’s Los Angeles team advising Ares Management, which manages approximately $644 billion in assets and Ares Capital Corporation, the largest business development company at approximately $29 billion. Wu recently advised LightBay Capital on its acquisition of Questco, a professional employer organization serving more than 1,200 employers and represented Ares portfolio company Automated Industrial Robotics in its acquisition of Sewtec Automation. He also advised Oak View Group on its acquisition of The Brewery, a London event venue.