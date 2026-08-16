President

Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C.

Serving as lead counsel for a federal equity receiver who returned 100% of defrauded investors’ principal in a $1-billion Ponzi scheme, Craig Welin is the president of Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C., where he has practiced nearly three decades specializing in creditors’ rights and business resolutions. He also served as lead California counsel for a bank’s sale of all its California assets, including branch system and loans, in a $2.5-billion transaction. He represented a servicer in a judicial foreclosure that recovered a deficiency judgment exceeding $11 million from the borrower and guarantors. Welin co-chairs the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council’s Annual Educational Summit for Special Servicers and Bank Workout Officers and serves on its High Yield Distressed Debt Sub-Committee. He is also active with the Mortgage Bankers Association.