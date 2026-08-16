Founding Partner

Miller Barondess, LLP

Securing a complete dismissal with prejudice for GI Partners in high-profile skilled nursing litigation, Dan Miller is a founding partner at Miller Barondess, LLP representing private equity and venture capital firms in high-stakes disputes. He currently represents Wave Investment in a $25+-million action against SecurCapital for breach of a non-circumvention agreement, with a trial set for October 2026. Miller also represented Corbel Capital Partners in a Delaware Chancery Court dispute with MediaLab tied to a $1.58-billion equity valuation, reaching a confidential settlement favorable to Corbel. He has served as a guest lecturer in business law at UCLA since 2009 and supports Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Tower Cancer Research Foundation. For The Gores Group, he recovered more than $11 million in an international arbitration against two Lebanese telecommunications companies.

