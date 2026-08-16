Partner

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Named a Leader of Influence in Private Equity and M&A by the Los Angeles Business Journal, David Niemeyer is a partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP focused on mergers, acquisitions and private equity transactions. He served as lead counsel to Scopely Inc. on its $3.5-billion acquisition of Niantic’s mobile games business and to FTAI Infrastructure on its $1.05-billion acquisition of The Wheeling Corporation. Niemeyer also represented Mona Kattan, co-founder of Huda Beauty, in her partnership with General Atlantic to carve out the Kayali fragrance business. He serves as a board member of Synergy Charter Academy and holds leadership positions in the LACBA Business Law Section. He was named among Lawdragon’s 500 Leading Dealmakers in America and restructured nearly $1 billion in debt for Dreamscape Entertainment.

