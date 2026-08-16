Partner, Transaction Advisory Services Practice Leader

GHJ

David Sutton is transaction advisory services practice leader and a partner at GHJ, overseeing buy- and sell-side transaction advisors on deals ranging from $10 million to $3 billion across entertainment, manufacturing and technology. He advises family offices and institutional funds on M&A due diligence, deal structuring and forecasting, drawing on his background as a former aerospace engineer who began his career at the U.K. Ministry of Defense. Under Sutton’s leadership, GHJ’s Transaction Advisory Services Practice has expanded its national footprint as a strategic partner to buyers and sellers navigating complex deals. He mentors junior advisors at the firm and contributes to its thought leadership initiatives on liquidity management and regulatory change and is a member of the Institute of Engineering and Technology and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.