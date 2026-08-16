Advertisement

Dena Klotz

A portrait of Dena Klotz

Partner
Lagerlof, LLP

Dena Klotz is a partner and managing attorney of Lagerlof, LLP’s Encino office, advising business owners, families and family offices on wealth planning, business succession and trust administration. With more than three decades of experience, she guides clients through mergers, acquisitions, ownership transfers and liquidity events. Klotz has led the growth of Lagerlof’s Encino office into a trusted resource for high-net-worth families navigating generational transfers. A licensed California real estate broker who also holds a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy, she applies a multidisciplinary lens to the family dynamics that shape succession planning. She was honored with the Success in Business Impact Award by the Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce and named a Los Angeles Business Journal Leader of Influence in M&A.

More from Business

ai automation graphic

AI & Tech

Saviynt Launches Identity Management for the AI Age

August 2026 Business Magazine

Goods & Retail

The Scarcity Playbook: Applying the Drop Economy to B2B

man selecting AI vs. mind or cloud

Law

Lawyers Embrace Litigation Analytics but Still Rely on Human Judgment

Observations on the Creator Economy

Entertainment Business

Inside the 2026 Creator Economy: LaurDIY & Greenberg Glusker on Monetization and Law

Military Command Center Monitoring Strategic Missile Launch with Satellite Imagery

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Space Force Launches Space-Based Sensing & Targeting Portfolio

Paris 2024 Summer olympics games, man holding in hand ticket for track and field event at Paris 2024 olympics.

Sports Business

The Starter’s Gun Has Fired: Why Early LA28 Olympic Sponsorships Win

Hand holding a crystal ball with computer circuits inside

AI & Tech

The Shift to AI Predictive Advisory in Professional Services

Homepage of the U.S. Securities

Banking & Finance

Proposed Rules Could Decrease Reporting Requirements For Public Companies

faceless insurance adjuster with clipboard at site of fire disaster

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Wildfire Risk: The New Playbook for California Businesses

Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce

Orange County

Paid Program

The Innovation Flywheel: Why Capital Keeps Finding Irvine

Executive Team Meeting

Human Resources

HR Corner: What C-Suiters Are Asking (Or Should Be Asking) Their HR Teams Today

Scene at work in a car manufacturing workshop

Commercial Real Estate

Q2 2026 CRE Report: Industrial Market Builds Positive Momentum Despite Economic Uncertainty

The Latest Deals

Advertisement