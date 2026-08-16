Partner

Lagerlof, LLP

Dena Klotz is a partner and managing attorney of Lagerlof, LLP’s Encino office, advising business owners, families and family offices on wealth planning, business succession and trust administration. With more than three decades of experience, she guides clients through mergers, acquisitions, ownership transfers and liquidity events. Klotz has led the growth of Lagerlof’s Encino office into a trusted resource for high-net-worth families navigating generational transfers. A licensed California real estate broker who also holds a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy, she applies a multidisciplinary lens to the family dynamics that shape succession planning. She was honored with the Success in Business Impact Award by the Greater San Fernando Valley Chamber of Commerce and named a Los Angeles Business Journal Leader of Influence in M&A.

