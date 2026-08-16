Managing Director, Head of Global Financial Sponsors

Berenson & Company

Dominic Chan serves as managing director and head of global financial sponsors at Berenson. He began his career at Goldman Sachs and has spent more than 15 years advising private equity funds, venture capital funds, and family offices, working with firms including Apax Partners, Insight Partners, and Blackstone. Chan’s team advised on Govini’s $150-million equity raise from Bain Capital and Aalyria’s $100-million Series B from Battery Ventures. He previously led sponsor coverage at Vaquero Capital, expanding its reach to more than 400 financial sponsors. He serves on the Philharmonic Council of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and was named the 2022 Rising Star Dealmaker at the Global M&A Atlas Awards, the 2023 Emerging Leaders Award by The M&A Advisor, and was recently named by the Los Angeles Business Journal 2024 Investment Bankers and M&A 2026 Leaders of Influence.

