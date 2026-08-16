Partner

SingerLewak

Elberta Nizzoli is a partner at SingerLewak with more than 20 years of experience auditing privately held and publicly traded companies across a range of industries. Her transactional expertise extends to initial public offerings, secondary offerings and mergers and acquisitions, helping clients navigate complex financial matters while minimizing risk. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of CPAs. Nizzoli has built a reputation as a trusted advisor across her more than two decades in the accounting profession, delivering audit and transactional guidance to clients pursuing public offerings and strategic transactions. Her work has centered on helping privately held and publicly traded businesses meet financial reporting and disclosure requirements throughout the transaction lifecycle and beyond.

