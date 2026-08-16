Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Named a Top Content Creator Lawyer and Top Sports Lawyer by The Hollywood Reporter, Eric Perlmutter-Gumbiner is a partner at Greenberg Glusker LLP advising founders, private equity sponsors and high-growth companies across consumer products, media and sports. He has represented SKIMS, Good American and Tom Hanks’ Hanx Coffee and recently represented Dan Levitt’s Long Haul Management in its acquisition by Wasserman. Perlmutter-Gumbiner also represented Derek Muller in the sale of Veritasium Inc. to Electrify Video Partners and OUAI in its sale to Procter & Gamble. He was named to Legal 500’s U.S. Elite Los Angeles Guide for Corporate M&A and selected as one of 10 nationwide winners of Middle Market Growth’s Young Professional Award. He lectures at USC’s Marshall School of Business and mentors law students there.

