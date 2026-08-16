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Eric Wedel

A portrait of Eric Wedel

Head, Los Angeles Office; Global Co-Chair, Finance & Capital Markets Groups; Partner
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Advising on approximately $200 billion in financings over the past two years, Eric Wedel is the head of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison’s Los Angeles office and global co-chair of its finance & capital markets groups. He founded the office and grew it from four to more than 30 lawyers since September 2023, building one of the region’s foremost private equity finance practices. Wedel serves as lead finance advisor to Warburg Pincus, Hg Capital, Stone Point Capital and Stonepeak, recently advising Sysco on its $29.1-billion acquisition of Jetro Restaurant Depot and Keurig Dr Pepper on financing its $18.4-billion acquisition of JDE Peet’s. He also advised Stonepeak on its $10.1-billion acquisition of a majority stake in Castrol from BP. He co-chairs the Leveraged Finance Fights Melanoma benefit gala.

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