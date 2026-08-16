Managing Partner, External Affairs

Winston Taylor

Recognized as a Top Woman in Dealmaking by The Deal and a repeat Lawdragon 500 Leading Dealmaker, Eva Davis is the managing partner of external affairs at Winston Taylor and a member of the firm’s executive committee. She leads a national branded consumer products practice focused on the better-for-you food, beverage and wellness sector, previously serving as Winston’s Los Angeles managing partner and chair of its 450-lawyer transactions department. Over the past 24 months, Davis served as lead deal lawyer for GHOST Lifestyle’s $1.65-billion sale to Keurig Dr Pepper, LesserEvil’s sale to The Hershey Company and Good Culture’s majority investment from L Catterton. She previously chaired Read to a Child’s Los Angeles Regional Board of Directors and now serves on its advisory board, earning the nonprofit’s 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award and advances board diversity through 50/50 Women on Boards.