Partner

Milbank LLP

Evan Roberts is a global corporate/M&A partner in Milbank LLP’s Los Angeles office, representing buyers, sellers, investment funds and institutional investors across private equity, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance matters. Over 14 years, he has structured multi-layered debt and equity investments for Lieef LLC and advised on carve-out acquisitions for Transom Capital Group and its portfolio companies Ampure and BridgeTower. Roberts also explored control investments in energy platforms with Vision Ridge Capital and developed joint ventures spanning real estate, digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence. He serves on Milbank’s Los Angeles hiring committee and volunteers with The Farmlink Project. He previously was a partner at Kirkland & Ellis before joining Milbank and regularly guest lectures at UCLA and USC law schools.