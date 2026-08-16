Senior Vice President

Marsh

Fabio Simi is a senior vice president on Marsh’s private equity and M&A services team in Los Angeles, leading M&A engagements across private equity, portfolio company and strategic investor clients. He coordinates global private equity and corporate relationships, advising clients on transaction risk insurance including representation and warranty, tax and contingent risk coverage and integration strategies throughout the deal lifecycle, drawing on Marsh, Mercer and Oliver Wyman’s combined services. Simi and his team work across industry verticals without a specific sector focus, supporting private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies through the full transaction lifecycle. He serves as director of sponsorship for ACG Los Angeles and supports the Aquarium of the Pacific through philanthropic engagement, reflecting his commitment to the region’s business and civic communities.