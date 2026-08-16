Managing Director

Kroll

Farzad Mukhi is a managing director at Kroll, advising founders, entrepreneurs, private equity firms and corporate executives on mergers, acquisitions and capital raises across the consumer, food, restaurant and retail sectors. His expertise spans branded consumer products, food and beverage manufacturers, multi-unit restaurant concepts and retail businesses, drawing on an extensive network of strategic and financial buyers built over the course of his career. Over the past 12 to 24 months, Mukhi has advised clients on growth strategies, strategic partnerships, liquidity events and ownership transitions across the consumer sector, helping them navigate shifting consumer preferences and increasingly competitive deal environments. He has helped establish Kroll as a leading advisor in consumer and food-related mergers and acquisitions, building lasting relationships with executives, entrepreneurs and investors throughout California’s middle market.