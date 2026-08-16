Managing Shareholder

Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C.

Managing Shareholder of Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, Hemal Master advises commercial banks, private equity funds and finance companies on loan transactions, workouts and lender liability defense. His three-year secondment with a major regional bank included supervising litigation across 45 states and advising on hundreds of distressed debt matters. Master recently represented an international bank as lead lender on a $125-million construction loan for a 236-room hotel and a regional bank as an agent in restructuring a $120-million credit for an airplane engine leasing company. He serves as general counsel to the Western Independent Bankers and sits on the Event Planning Committee for the Special Assets Management Association. He is also a member of the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the Ventura County Bar Association.

