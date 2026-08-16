Partner

Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP

Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP James Berger has spent more than 12 years guiding California energy deals for sponsors, lenders and equity investors financing and developing renewable projects. He has built a reputation as a leading renewable energy attorney, closing wind, solar and battery storage transactions nationwide for clients including The AES Corporation, Harbert Infrastructure, Orsted and PGGM. Berger’s practice spans single-project acquisitions to full portfolio and company-wide deals across multiple technologies. This record led to his most recent transaction, representing a private equity fund in the acquisition of a large battery storage project under construction in the Southwest. He also serves on the firm’s Attorney Evaluation Committee, shaping development programs for associate lawyers and mentors junior attorneys as a developmental partner within the projects group.