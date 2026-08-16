James F. Davidson

President & Founder

Avant Advisory Group

Founder and President of Avant Advisory Group James Davidson has spent more than 35 years advising middle-market companies through M&A, financial restructuring, forensic accounting and interim executive leadership. He has served as an investor, partner, shareholder and board member across more than 25 companies, holding executive roles including CEO, CFO, COO and corporate controller for businesses ranging from entrepreneurial ventures to multi-billion-dollar firms. Davidson is a founding member of the Southern California chapter of the Private Directors Association and has served on the boards of Reborn Home Solutions and SmartLife Insurance Holdings. He has overseen the sales of Rolling Green Inc, Elite Global Solutions and Reborn Cabinets, most recently leading the Section 363 acquisition of Ravn Air Alaska out of bankruptcy by FLOAT, Inc.