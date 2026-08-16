James V. Robertson

Of Counsel

Hahn & Hahn LLP

James Robertson is of counsel at Hahn & Hahn LLP, advising public companies and small startups on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, commercial finance and project finance across domestic and cross-border transactions. He has drafted and negotiated purchase and exchange agreements, financing documents, equity and debt investment agreements and shareholder agreements over his 31-year legal career and also counsels public companies on securities law compliance. Robertson previously served as legal counsel for a large energy-sector corporation, managing issues affecting the engineering, procurement and construction of public-sector distributed generation and energy efficiency projects. He co-chaired the Business Law Section’s UCC Committee from 2010 to 2011 and served as a registered foreign lawyer with the Tokyo Dai-Ni Bar Association from 2000 to 2005.