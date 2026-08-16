SVP & Commercial Banking Regional Manager

City National Bank

Jasleen Patel is SVP and commercial banking regional manager at City National Bank, where she oversees commercial banking relationships and regional business development initiatives across a wide territory. With 24 years of experience in banking, including seven years at City National Bank, she brings deep expertise in commercial banking, relationship management, business development and middle-market client advisory. Patel leads teams focused on delivering customized financial solutions, drawing on a strong foundation in credit analysis and portfolio management built over more than two decades in financial services. Her career reflects a consistent commitment to client-focused banking and regional growth. She holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree from UCLA, combining advanced business education with senior leadership experience in the financial services sector.

