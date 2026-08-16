Jeff B. Schwartz

Founder, Managing Partner & CEO

Corbel Capital

Jeff Schwartz is founder, managing partner and chief executive officer of Corbel Capital Partners, leading the firm since its founding in 2013. He brings nearly 20 years as a principal investor and almost 30 years in financial services, with deep expertise in structured private debt and equity investments and has led investments across all Corbel funds providing flexible capital to lower middle-market businesses. Schwartz previously served as a senior private equity professional at Ares Management and The Gores Group, beginning his career in investment banking at Lehman Brothers and Wasserstein Perella. He serves on the boards of Access Dental Management, Apothecary Health Solutions, Good Clean Love, L’Agence and Real Defense. He is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization and supports Happy Trails for Kids, a nonprofit serving underserved youth.