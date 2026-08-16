Chief Executive Officer, Partner

Morton Wealth

Jeff Sarti is chief executive officer and partner at Morton Wealth, a registered investment advisor managing more than $3 billion in assets across more than 1,200 client relationships with more than 60 employees. He leads the firm’s mission of empowering better investors, focusing on helping clients achieve their financial goals while supporting employees in their own career growth. Sarti authors The Healthy Skeptic, a quarterly newsletter examining why challenging the status quo matters when navigating financial markets. He was named to the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Inside the Valley 200 Most Influential in Finance and Insurance list in 2024. He earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from Stanford University and an MBA in finance from UCLA’s Anderson School of Management in addition to being a CFA charterholder.