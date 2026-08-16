Managing Director

Skyview Equity

(Skyview Capital is now called Skyview Equity)

Named one of the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Most Influential Private Equity Investors five times since 2014, Jeff White is a managing director and founding partner of Skyview Equity, formerly Skyview Capital, which he helped build from zero portfolio companies to more than 25 acquisitions without a traditional fund. He followed founding partner Alex Soltani from Platinum Equity, where he was part of the firm’s global business development team, and now leads Skyview’s business development efforts and sits on its investment committee. White won the M&A Advisor’s 2016 Emerging Leader Award for Private Equity Dealmaker and served as United States chair of the G8 Young Summit. He has spoken at the Milken Global Conference and Forbes Global CEO Conference and supports American Friends of the Louvre and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.