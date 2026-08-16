Co-Chairman & Founding Partner

Sklar Kirsh LLP

Jeffrey Sklar is the co-chairman and founding partner of Sklar Kirsh LLP, where he has practiced for 25 years including 13 with the firm. Beyond his legal work, he serves on the advisory board of the Transactional Lawyering Institute at Loyola Law School and on the board of directors of de Toledo High School. Sklar volunteers with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law’s Election Protection program, supporting voter access initiatives nationwide. He is also a competitive swimmer and a certified Level 2 coach with U.S. Masters Swimming, reflecting his commitment to athletics alongside his civic engagement. His combined legal leadership and community involvement across education, civil rights and professional mentorship underscore his standing in the Los Angeles legal community.