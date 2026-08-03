Managing Partner, Los Angeles

Thompson Coburn LLP

Representing the senior secured lender in the distressed sale of an international entertainment-technology company valued above $50 million, Jennifer Post is the managing partner of Thompson Coburn LLP’s Los Angeles office and co-chair of its emerging companies practice. She has spent more than three decades advising lenders, investors and high-growth companies on equity and debt financings, venture capital and M&A and recently guided a $50-million venture financing for a technology-enabled transportation platform. Post is the first openly gay person to lead a Thompson Coburn office and founded the West Hollywood chapter of ProVisors. She has served on the advisory board of Rainbow Capital Partners and was named to the 2026 Lawdragon 100 Managing Partners and Daily Journal Top Women Lawyers lists.