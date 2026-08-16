Jeremy M. Weitz

Chair, Corporate Practice Group; Co-Chair, Mergers & Acquisitions Practice; Partner

Buchalter

Leading Buchalter’s representation of Uscreen in its $150-million investment from PSG Equity, Jeremy Weitz is the chair of the firm’s corporate practice group and co-chair of its mergers & acquisitions practice in Los Angeles. He represents buyers and sellers in transactions ranging from $10 million to $3 billion, recently representing Visme in its strategic growth investment from Gearbox Capital and Mobility Market Intelligence in its acquisition of MonitorBase. Weitz also co-led Bloom Nutrition’s expanded partnership with Nutrabolt, building on a prior $90-million investment to reach an aggregate investment of approximately $210 million and advised Stripes on its growth investment in La La Land Café. He serves on Buchalter’s Board of Directors and is a frequent lecturer on mergers and acquisitions.