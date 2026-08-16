Partner

Withum

Partner at Withum’s Los Angeles office, Johnny Minassian has spent more than three decades guiding investment advisers and private funds across the hedge fund, private equity, venture capital and real estate sectors, providing assurance, accounting and consulting services through every stage of the fund lifecycle. He built his expertise at a Big Four firm, where he served as an audit partner supporting private fund clients. He has expanded Withum’s Financial Services practice in Southern California, building a team of approximately 10 professionals. Minassian leads Withum’s Feet on the Street initiative, an on-the-ground interview series capturing real-time insights from major industry conferences and maintains active membership in CalCPA, ACG and CalALTs. He serves on the boards and audit committees of the Los Angeles Mission, Valley Women’s Center and Harvest Home.

