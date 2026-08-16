Partner and Co-Chair of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice

Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP

Partner and Co-Chair of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice at Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP Jonathan Hodes has spent more than 50 years advising clients on buy-side and sell-side domestic and international M&A, management buyouts, leveraged recapitalizations and secured lending transactions. He guides emerging growth companies from inception through venture capital financing toward an eventual sale, merger or IPO and devotes time to private equity add-on acquisitions and portfolio company dispositions. Hodes serves as outside general counsel to companies across manufacturing, biologics, consumer goods and hotel ownership, advising on fund formation, corporate governance and executive compensation. He has represented public and private real estate developers on major Southern California projects and financing transactions. Within the firm, he mentors junior lawyers and lateral partners across his 24 years with Stubbs Alderton.