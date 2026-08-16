Partner & Private Equity Team Co-Leader

Sheppard

Named to the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2025 list of Leaders of Influence: Private Equity, Investors and Advisors, Jordan Hamburger is a partner and co-leader of Sheppard’s global 300-attorney Private Equity team. With more than 22 years of experience, he advises private equity firms, corporations and entrepreneurs across aerospace and defense, healthcare and financial services. In August 2025, Hamburger represented Chimney Rock Equity Partners in its acquisition of Aeromax Industries and in December 2025 he represented NEOTech in its sale to Arkview Capital. He also co-led Carolwood LP’s acquisition of the Indian Motorcycle business from Polaris Inc. Beyond his practice, he has volunteered more than 100 hours at legal clinics serving U.S. veterans. Hamburger is an inaugural member of the Los Angeles General Hospital Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

