Joshua R. Driskell

Partner

Lagerlof, LLP

Joshua Driskell is the managing partner of Lagerlof, LLP and chair of the firm’s private client services department, advising high-net-worth individuals, business owners, family offices and multi-generational families on wealth transfer, business succession and tax minimization strategies. Since becoming managing partner, he has led a period of strategic growth and modernization at one of Southern California’s oldest law firms, expanding its private client and litigation practices throughout the region. Driskell guides business owners through ownership transitions and tax-efficient exit strategies for closely held companies. He serves on the board of directors of the Pasadena Fire Foundation and as a trustee of the Pasadena Museum of History and leads the firm’s charitable initiative, Lagerlof Cares. He previously chaired Leadership Pasadena during his 12 years with the firm.