(© Gittings Photography)

Partner

Covington & Burling LLP

A partner at Covington & Burling LLP, Kate Kraus has more than 20 years of experience in tax planning and structuring across partnerships, corporations and real estate. She advised on Justin Ishbia’s investment in the Chicago White Sox, valued by Forbes at approximately $2 billion, and on the Miller family’s buyout of its remaining interest in the Utah Jazz, valued at $3.55 billion. Kraus recently restructured a platform joint venture holding approximately $2.5 billion of real property and a foreign partnership holding more than $8 billion of pharmaceutical assets. She has advised on the transfer of more than $1 billion in energy tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act and closed over $1 billion of Opportunity Zone funds. She also chairs the American Bar Association Tax Section’s Real Estate Committee.

