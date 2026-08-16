Partner

Proskauer Rose LLP

Kelly Meric is a partner at Proskauer Rose LLP, elevated in 2025 to advise private equity sponsors, portfolio companies and founder-led businesses across domestic and cross-border M&A, carve-outs and joint ventures. Before joining Proskauer, she served as senior corporate counsel to Scopely Inc., including its $4.9-billion sale to Savvy Games Group in 2023, after beginning her career at Sullivan & Cromwell. Meric recently co-led Railbird Technologies’ sale to DraftKings and advised Sizzling Platter, a CapitalSpring portfolio company, on its sale to Bain Capital, named Franchise Times’ 2026 Deal of the Year. She also advised Seoul Medical Group on its acquisition of Korean American Medical Group and Dependable Highway Express on the sale of its less-than-truckload division to Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings.