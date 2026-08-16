Lead Managing Director

CBIZ

As the lead managing director at CBIZ, Kelly O’Neil serves as West Coast leader of private equity and Southern California attest practice leader, bringing more than 20 years of audit and consulting experience to public and privately held companies backed by private equity and venture capital. She has served CBIZ clients since 2007, leading the firm’s Southern California attest practice and serving on the CBIZ Leadership Council. O’Neil launched the CBIZ Parent Program and has championed equity and inclusion through CBIZ Women’s Advantage. She serves on the board of trustees for Kidsave, supporting efforts to help older children in foster care find permanent families, and belongs to the Association for Corporate Growth’s Women’s Leadership Council. Her recent recognition includes honors from the Los Angeles Business Journal and CPA Practice Advisor.

