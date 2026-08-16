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Leon Chen

A portrait of Leon Chen

Managing Partner & Co-Founder
Composition Capital Partners L.P.

Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Composition Capital Partners L.P. Leon Chen leads strategic vision, deal execution and portfolio board oversight at the Los Angeles-based growth private equity firm focused on technology investments. Before Composition, he was managing partner of Kayne Anderson Growth Capital, rising from senior associate to partner in under a decade and helping grow the platform into five equity funds representing more than $1.2 billion in assets under management. In 2024, Chen led the team’s transition into Composition, which now targets lower middle-market opportunities across financial services, healthcare and supply chain and logistics. He has sold portfolio companies to buyers including Vista Equity, HGGC, AT&T and Cisco and supports organizations serving underprivileged youth. Chen has held or currently holds a total of 15 board seats across portfolio companies spanning technology, healthcare and logistics.

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