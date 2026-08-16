Partner and Co-Chair of the Venture Capital & Emerging Growth Practice

Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP

Partner and Co-Chair of the Venture Capital & Emerging Growth Practice at Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP Louis Wharton advises technology, e-commerce and digital media companies on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and securities compliance. He recently represented SearchStax, a cloud-native Search-as-a-Service platform, in securing a minority investment from Guidepost Growth Equity. Over his career, Wharton has advised venture capital funds and angel investors on seed, growth and later-stage financings and counseled buyers and sellers in stock and asset acquisitions and change-of-control transactions. He also serves as outside general counsel to technology companies on public company reporting and governance matters. He is the former president of the Los Angeles Venture Association and former president of the firm’s Preccelerator Program, supporting more than 56 early-stage startups over its 13-year history.