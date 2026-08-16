Marissa Arielle Lepor

Managing Director

The Sage Group

One of the youngest partners in The Sage Group’s 25-year history, Marissa Lepor is a managing director at the investment bank focused on M&A and capital raises for fashion, beauty and digitally native consumer brands. She represents founder-owned businesses in sales to private equity firms and public companies, having worked on the sales of Rag & Bone to Guess, Oribe to Kao, Frankies Bikinis to Victoria’s Secret and Alice & Olivia to SK. Lepor co-founded LAdies in Finance in 2017, now a community of more than 400 women in Los Angeles finance roles and serves on the boards of Simon Miller and Jacob Jonas The Company. She also leads Sage’s intern recruiting and training program and is an active member of the Milken Institute’s Young Leaders’ Circle.

