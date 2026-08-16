Partner & Head of Private Equity

Ares

Overseeing nearly $7 billion in capital across Ares Private Equity’s two most recent flagship fund vintages, Matt Cwiertnia is a partner and head of the Ares Private Equity Group in Los Angeles. He became head of the group in 2019 and has personally led or played a senior role in investments generating nearly $7.5 billion in gross realized proceeds to date. Cwiertnia serves on six portfolio company boards, including as chairman of Convergint Technologies and as a board member of Ryan, businesses with combined FY2025 revenue of approximately $4.7 billion. He also sits on the Ares Operating Committee and the board of advisors for UCLA Anderson School of Management. Under his leadership, Ares Private Equity’s employee ownership programs have generated approximately $1.5 billion in distributions to portfolio company employees.