Chief Investment Officer, Partner

Morton Wealth

Meghan Pinchuk is the chief investment officer and partner at Morton Wealth, where she leads the investment team in building resilient portfolios grounded in the firm’s three core tenets: risk management, true diversification and cash flow. In 2024, alongside CEO Jeff Sarti, she launched a proprietary credit fund designed to expand client access to asset-based and necessity-based lending opportunities. Pinchuk sits on the firm’s executive leadership team and board of managers, helping shape strategic direction across the organization. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English, summa cum laude, from UCLA and has built her two-decade career entirely at Morton Wealth. She is a CFA charterholder and a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER professional, credentials that underpin her approach to portfolio construction and risk management.

