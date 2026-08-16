Partner

Kingswood Capital

Partner at Kingswood Capital Michael Niegsch oversees sourcing, transaction execution, operational oversight and long-term value creation across the firm’s portfolio companies, with a career spanning investment banking, private equity and operational leadership. He has led platform acquisitions, corporate carve-outs and operational turnarounds of founder- and family-owned middle-market businesses, supporting the growth of companies including The Vitamin Shoppe, Kichler Lighting, G FUEL, IDX and Turbo Wholesale Tires through active board leadership. Before joining Kingswood, Niegsch spent eight years at Comvest Partners as a principal in the firm’s private equity strategy, evaluating and monitoring control investments while serving on portfolio company boards. He began his career in investment banking at UBS Investment Bank and Morgan Joseph TriArtisan. He currently serves on the boards of Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Coleto Brands and Obsession Holdings.

