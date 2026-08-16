Michael Roy Ritchie

Partner

Withum

As a partner at Withum’s Orange County office, Michael Ritchie has built deep expertise in healthcare services M&A, advising strategic acquirers and private equity firms nationwide on financial due diligence and working capital assessments. In the past two years, he has advised on more than 100 middle-market deals, leading Withum’s healthcare M&A practice and serving on the firm’s Capital Markets Committee. The M&A Advisor honored him with its 15th Annual Emerging Leader Award in 2024. Ritchie is a member of CalCPA and Opus Connect and frequently speaks at conferences hosted by McGuireWoods Healthcare and the Association for Corporate Growth. He serves on the board of the Tustin Public Schools Foundation, sitting on its executive committee and coaches youth sports in his community.