Partner

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Los Angeles, Michele Cumpston focuses her practice on mergers and acquisitions, private equity and corporate governance, representing buyers, sellers, private equity funds and financial institutions across leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations. She mentors junior lawyers at Kirkland and serves as an alumni mentor at Stanford and UCLA. Over the past 24 months, Cumpston has led deals worth more than $16 billion for clients including Francisco Partners, Oaktree Capital Management and Varde Partners, including Francisco Partners’ acquisition of AdvancedMD from Global Payments and its pending $850-million Canadian acquisition of Blackline Safety. She also advised Varde Partners’ Trimont on its deal to acquire Wells Fargo’s commercial mortgage servicing business, positioning Trimont as the largest servicer of $640 billion in U.S. loans.