Michelle R. Generaux

Co-Managing Partner

Murtaugh LLP

Co-Managing Partner of Murtaugh LLP Michelle Generaux advises architecture, engineering and design firms on the M&A transactions and ownership transitions that define their futures from the boutique firm’s Irvine headquarters. Over the past 24 months, she represented a 750-employee architectural firm in its acquisition of design service assets from a publicly traded real estate company and served as lead counsel to a California infrastructure contractor in its sale to a private equity firm. Generaux serves as outside general counsel to multiple architecture and engineering firms and as president of the Notre Dame Club of Orange County. She has guided numerous engineering firms through ownership sales to publicly traded companies, structuring F-reorganizations and coordinating rollover financing and has led Murtaugh as managing partner for more than 10 years.