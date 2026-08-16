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Mike Accordino

Portrait of Mike Accordino

Managing Director
LB Advisors

Mike Accordino is the managing director at LB Advisors, where he focuses on distressed investing, special situations, restructurings and value creation. He brings 18 years of industry experience, including eight years with the firm. Before joining LB Advisors, he founded Playa Capital Partners and served as its managing partner.

Earlier, Accordino was the vice president and co-head of the Tactical Opportunities Group at Rimrock Capital Management, overseeing distressed debt, special situations and direct lending investments. He previously worked in Cerberus Capital Management’s Distressed Debt Group and began his career in investment banking at Peter J. Solomon Company. He also led Amfuel’s operational turnaround after its acquisition out of bankruptcy and continues to guide the company as president and board director.

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