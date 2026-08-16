Advertisement

Nishita Cummings

A portrait of Nishita Cummings

Managing Partner & Co-Founder
Composition Capital Partners L.P.

Helping grow Kayne Anderson Growth Capital to 50 platform investments and 27 exits across six funds, Nishita Cummings is the managing partner and co-founder of Composition Capital Partners L.P., a Los Angeles-based growth private equity firm focused on technology investments. She leads the firm’s strategic vision, sourcing and portfolio board oversight. Cummings joined Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors as an associate, was named co-head of its growth equity strategy in 2016 and was appointed to Kayne’s board of directors in 2021. In 2024, she led the team’s transition into Composition, which now targets lower middle-market opportunities across financial services, healthcare and supply chain and logistics. She volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and CoachArt and has served as a board member or an observer for more than 20 software companies, including CreatorIQ and Zafin.

More from Business

ai automation graphic

AI & Tech

Saviynt Launches Identity Management for the AI Age

August 2026 Business Magazine

Goods & Retail

The Scarcity Playbook: Applying the Drop Economy to B2B

man selecting AI vs. mind or cloud

Law

Lawyers Embrace Litigation Analytics but Still Rely on Human Judgment

Observations on the Creator Economy

Entertainment Business

Inside the 2026 Creator Economy: LaurDIY & Greenberg Glusker on Monetization and Law

Military Command Center Monitoring Strategic Missile Launch with Satellite Imagery

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Space Force Launches Space-Based Sensing & Targeting Portfolio

Paris 2024 Summer olympics games, man holding in hand ticket for track and field event at Paris 2024 olympics.

Sports Business

The Starter’s Gun Has Fired: Why Early LA28 Olympic Sponsorships Win

Hand holding a crystal ball with computer circuits inside

AI & Tech

The Shift to AI Predictive Advisory in Professional Services

Homepage of the U.S. Securities

Banking & Finance

Proposed Rules Could Decrease Reporting Requirements For Public Companies

faceless insurance adjuster with clipboard at site of fire disaster

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Wildfire Risk: The New Playbook for California Businesses

Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce

Orange County

Paid Program

The Innovation Flywheel: Why Capital Keeps Finding Irvine

Executive Team Meeting

Human Resources

HR Corner: What C-Suiters Are Asking (Or Should Be Asking) Their HR Teams Today

Scene at work in a car manufacturing workshop

Commercial Real Estate

Q2 2026 CRE Report: Industrial Market Builds Positive Momentum Despite Economic Uncertainty

The Latest Deals

Advertisement