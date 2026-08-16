Managing Partner & Co-Founder

Composition Capital Partners L.P.

Helping grow Kayne Anderson Growth Capital to 50 platform investments and 27 exits across six funds, Nishita Cummings is the managing partner and co-founder of Composition Capital Partners L.P., a Los Angeles-based growth private equity firm focused on technology investments. She leads the firm’s strategic vision, sourcing and portfolio board oversight. Cummings joined Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors as an associate, was named co-head of its growth equity strategy in 2016 and was appointed to Kayne’s board of directors in 2021. In 2024, she led the team’s transition into Composition, which now targets lower middle-market opportunities across financial services, healthcare and supply chain and logistics. She volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and CoachArt and has served as a board member or an observer for more than 20 software companies, including CreatorIQ and Zafin.

