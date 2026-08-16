Co-Founder & Partner

Monogram Capital Partners

Oliver Nordlinger is the co-founder and partner of Monogram Capital Partners, a Beverly Hills-based private equity firm investing across the consumer ecosystem with approximately $2.0 billion in assets under management since its founding in 2014. With 20 years in the industry and 14 at Monogram, his primary focus is beauty and personal care, where he manages eight platform investments spanning mono brands including D.S. & Durga, Violette_FR and Live Tinted, multi-brand platforms Beach House Group and Tru Fragrance, fragrance retailer Luckyscent and contract manufacturer Prime Matter Labs. Nordlinger serves as lead board member across Monogram’s active portfolio companies, including Lake & Skye, Foundry Brands, Pattern Beauty, Noyz and BÉIS Travel, helping guide the firm’s investment strategy across its consumer-focused platform.

