Paul Warren Clausing

Managing Director

Fluential Partners LLC

Leading more than 50 transactions totaling over $8.5 billion, Paul Clausing is a managing director at Fluential Partners, a boutique investment bank in Southern California with more than 25 years of experience in investment banking and corporate finance. He began his career at ING Barings before rising from analyst to senior vice president in Jefferies & Company’s technology and media banking groups. Clausing later served as vice president of finance at Velti plc, leading two public equity offerings, a $50-million credit facility and four acquisitions before its sale to GSO Capital Partners. Since joining Fluential in 2020, he has closed structured finance mandates across renewable energy and middle-market credit, including a multi-hundred-million-dollar financing for a solar developer projected to cut power costs by up to 80%.

