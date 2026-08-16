Founder

Halifax West

Founder of Halifax West, Ramesh Swamy has built the Los Angeles-based merchant bank into a recognized name in the lower middle market since 2016, serving independent sponsors through buy-side advisory, capital raising and minority co-investment. He recently served as exclusive financial advisor, debt lead and co-investor in Daboosh Investments’ acquisition of GS Industries of Bassett and advised DFT Partners on its acquisition of 39 uBreakiFix stores across nine states. Before founding Halifax West, Swamy served as executive vice president of operations & strategy at Curacao and led Deloitte Financial Advisory Services’ U.S. Retail & Distribution practice, advising clients including CVS and The Home Depot. His market commentary has appeared in Bloomberg, Forbes and The Washington Post. He serves as board chair of the International Pemphigus & Pemphigoid Foundation.