(michelle mcswain)

Partner

Hahn & Hahn LLP

Ramez Krishnan is a partner in Hahn & Hahn’s Business Department, advising private equity funds, family offices, venture and growth investors, founders and operating companies on mergers and acquisitions, equity financings, buyouts and joint ventures. He also represents management teams and executives on buyout transactions and equity compensation matters. Drawing on experience at AmLaw 50 firms in both California and London, Krishnan brings a pragmatic, commercially focused approach to complex domestic and cross-border deals, helping clients balance legal precision with business judgment. His practice spans minority investments and general corporate matters and clients rely on him to keep transactions moving efficiently from inception through closing. He has built his practice around 12 years of transactional experience in private equity and venture capital spaces.

