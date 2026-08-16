Partner, Corporate & Financial Services

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

The first private equity partner in Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s Los Angeles office, Ray LaSoya has spent more than three decades advising private equity investors and portfolio companies on acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts and recapitalizations across communications, entertainment, technology and financial services. He recently represented Shamrock Capital Partners on its merger of CardsHQ and Sports Card Investor and its portfolio company Nth Degree’s acquisition of INVNT, a global brand storytelling agency. LaSoya also advised Platinum Equity on its acquisition of Czarnowski Collective from the Nagle family and Tru Fragrance & Beauty, a Monogram Capital Partners portfolio company, on its acquisition of Lake & Skye. He has played a central role in building Willkie’s West Coast private equity practice and mentors young lawyers entering the field.

